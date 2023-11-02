Fuel has been poured on the fire ahead of Orange Eagles' must-win clash with Bathurst Goldminers in the Women's Western Regional League on Saturday, November 4.
Eagles will take to the court at the Orange PCYC needing to beat their rivals to secure a place in the grand final.
But with the side carrying several injuries and some key outs, word has reached the ears of the Eagles the result is a foregone conclusion.
It's something captain Jody Thornberry says will provide extra motivation.
"There's been a little bit of feedback coming from Bathurst that they've already beaten us before we take to the court," she said.
"It would be nice to prove them wrong."
Orange went down in overtime to Lithgow Lazers in their round two match despite missing Abbey Philpott and Sage Annis-Brown.
They will now be without the likes of Caitlyn and Sami Harvey, Carmen Dederer and Brooke Parish for the meeting with the Goldminers, making the task even more daunting.
Thornberry said they would have to play to their strengths to emerge victorious and secure a place in the decider.
"The first game we beat Dubbo and we had our full side and we really saw the strength we can bring to the court when we do have a full contingent but on the weekend we were missing two of our starting players," she said.
"It [Lithgow game] came down to the wire but having a couple of starters out hurt us.
"Bathurst have a couple of NBL 1 players as well so they are very stacked with ability.
"I think we need to focus on using our height and outside shooting. Hopefully we can match them and use the home ground advantage."
Much of her confidence lies in coaches Paul Masters and Craig Harvey, the latter being a a driving force behind the foundation of the league three years ago to provide opportunities for senior players in the Colour City.
"We have the knowledge in our coaching to staff to reorganise, I have a lot of faith in them," she said.
"For many years we had nothing but this is now our third year of this opens competition and a lot of that is down to the work of Craig Harvey.
"There was nothing for juniors to go into after under 18s so this is now a pathway for our junior Eagles.
"It's really exciting to not have to travel anymore to play in opens."
