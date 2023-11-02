Cavaliers has withdrawn from the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) fourth grade Centenary Cup, citing the need to further develop their juniors.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The club had started the season strongly, defeating Centrals by five wickets in their round one encounter but had forfeited their round two game and had the bye in round three.
President Benny Piper confirmed the team had withdrawn from the remainder of the season and told the Central Western Daily the decision had been made with their junior players in mind.
"Both our under 16s and 14s teams this year need a bit more time to grow into cricket before we want them playing two games of cricket on a Saturday," he said.
"The majority of our successful Centenary Cup players from the last few years are now playing higher grades and doing this very successfully.
"Players like Toby Paterson and Benny Taylor are perfect examples."
Cavs had won the 2022/23 Centenary Cup after a thrilling final ball win against Orange City.
ODCA president Mark Frecklington said it was a disappointing but understandable decision.
"It is disappointing, but understandable given the position they are in," he said.
"Hopefully, they will be back next season. We'll redo the draw to have no byes with the top two teams going straight into the grand final
"A new draw will go to clubs on Thursday (November 2) night."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.