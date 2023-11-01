Two passengers have been taken to Orange hospital following a fatal crash in the central west overnight involving an allegedly stolen vehicle.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to Lloyds Road in Bathurst around 10pm on Wednesday, November 1, following reports of a single-vehicle crash with three people in the car.
Police say a Jaguar XE vehicle, reportedly stolen in the ACT the day prior, had lost control 20 metres west of Vale Road before rolling and ejecting the driver.
The Jaguar eventually stopped in a nearby paddock, where a crime scene was established with forensic examination.
The driver, a 25-year-old male, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
Two passengers - a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man - were taken to Orange Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.