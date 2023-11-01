NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have embraced outside court, looking visibly relieved, after several charges against them were dismissed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The charges, relating to an alleged Civic public fight earlier this year, were formally dismissed after the explosive revelation that a senior police officer overseeing their arrest had given "false evidence".
The two cousins spoke to media outside the ACT Magistrates Court on what was expected to be the third day of their joint hearing.
Mr Mitchell, 26, said his experience of Canberra, where he was arrested in February, had been "traumatic" and he described the criminal case against him as a "massive hit on the community".
"I hope everyone knows and understands the seriousness of what's gone on," Mr Mitchell said.
"Through the last 10 months, it's been really hard for myself. Not only myself but my family and what they've had to read and endure."
On Tuesday, Sergeant David Power admitted he had mistakenly seen Mr Wighton, 30, with "clenched fists", looking angry and in a "push and shove" with another man, causing him to kick the former Canberra Raider out of Fiction nightclub in February.
The exclusion direction, which was argued to be unlawful, then given to Mr Wighton kicked off further alleged offending on Bunda Street.
"You tried to have this man, Mr Wighton, and his mate, Mr Mitchell, convicted of criminal offences when you knew there was poison at the root of this case," barrister Steven Boland said during a heated exchange with Sergeant Power.
"You've invented a whole scenario that didn't happen."
Addressing media on Wednesday, Mr Wighton thanked Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner.
"The club's been a huge support, they backed me the whole way through. It means the world to me. I spent so long with this club and in this town and to have your support is massive," Mr Wighton said.
"It was a long 12 months. There was a couple of big mistakes made and we've come to this result. And we'll leave it there."
The NRL players were arrested in the early hours of February 5, when celebrating Mr Wighton's 30th birthday, and charged with fighting in a public place.
Mr Mitchell was also charged with affray and resisting a public official, while Mr Wighton was charged with failing to comply with an exclusion notice.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Sam Bargwanna told the court he was offering no further evidence in relation to the charges and magistrate Jane Campbell officially dismissed them.
The magistrate also made an order for parties to figure out what legal costs Mr Wighton and Mr Mitchell were owed.
Ms Campbell, however, recommended legal costs be paid in full.
Mr Mitchell's solicitor, Tom Taylor of Hugo Law Group, did not reveal what those initial legal costs were likely to amount to.
But asked if he believed civil legal action could be taken following the case, Mr Taylor responded: "Yes, I do."
The solicitor told media the failed case would undermine public confidence in future prosecutions involving police.
"The police force is full of great people. Unfortunately, there are some on occasion who don't play by the rules," Mr Taylor said.
Sergeant Power made the controversial admission at the centre of this week's hearing after police and nightclub footage of Mr Wighton was played from multiple angles, contradicting the officer's evidence.
"Sorry Jack, if that's what happened, mate. I thought I saw something different," the sergeant directly said to Mr Wighton in court on Tuesday.
"What I saw appears to have not happened. It appears my memory has failed me."
Mr Boland described the key evidence given by the officer as "total and utter fantasy".
"That you dreamt up to justify everything that happened from the moment you kicked this man, and functionally the rest of the 30th birthday, out of the club," the barrister said on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said ACT Policing noted the court's decision.
"We will work with the ACT DPP to review the proceedings and consider whether any internal processes and procedures need to be reviewed," they said.
"The AFP has a robust professional standards framework that can consider officer conduct if required."
Outside court, Mr Taylor said Mr Mitchell and Mr Wighton had "done it tough, physically, emotionally, mentally".
"You don't get pushed down onto the concrete, face down, and elbowed and kneed in the back of the head, and not come out of that damaged," the solicitor said.
"Latrell Mitchell is an extraordinary young man with extraordinary strength. And if it wasn't for that strength, he might not have survived that experience."
Police body-worn camera footage of the star fullback's arrest, described as "brutal and degrading" and unlawful, was played for the hearing.
Mr Mitchell was heard crying out in pain while being forcefully pinned down on the road in the footage.
"Be careful, please ... I've done nothing wrong but be a black fella in Australia," he told arresting officers.
A woman off-camera asked police: "That's f---ing police brutality ... that's f---ing racist."
Mr Mitchell indicated he would be making a further statement in the coming days.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.