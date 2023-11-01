A woman who was spat on while waiting for a taxi has had to undergo testing for transmittable diseases, a court has heard.
Rhonda Bailey, 53, of Elizabeth Street, Dubbo was found guilty in her absence of common assault, when the case was heard at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
According to documents tendered to the court, on Thursday, August 17, 2023 the victim was at the taxi rank on Macquarie Street with a trolley of food.
Bailey was walking past the taxi rank when she saw the victim and said something.
The victim was unaware of what Bailey was saying and didn't respond.
Bailey then called the victim a "motherf--ker".
The victim caught a taxi to her home where she threw out the contaminated food worth $42.69.
The victim was then diagnosed with an eye infection on Friday, August 18 and had to undergo testing for transmittable diseases.
Police said the situation caused the victim mental and physical harm as well as financial loss.
Magistrate Garry Wilson fined Bailey $500.
