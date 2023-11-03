Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
SUVs aggressively marketed to consumers keen to live the weekend dream of the off-road outdoor lifestyle are not tenable in densely built up and congested environments.
I draw car buyers attention to the potentially lethal installation of bull bars to these monsters. Although bull bars confer safety on rough country roads in roo and large animal collisions, accident statistics conclusively bear out the fact that bullbar-fitted SUVs pose even worse risks to other road users.
Errant SUV drivers behave like raging road combatants engaged in daily battle, weaponised by their "out of my way" big-vehicle-bully mindset.
Profit-driven automakers are abetting the decision of auto-obese SUV owners to displace their risk of serious injury and death in a collision to pedestrians, cyclists and small cars, which is morally unacceptable.
An SUV's dangerousness could be mitigated by incorporating "safety for other road users" speed limiting technology under every newly manufactured bonnet. SUV drivers could be made to adhere to lower speed limits than smaller vehicles. These measures ensure road risks are shared fairly.
The self-interested drive to gain protection for SUV occupants will soon render small cars and worried cyclists endangered species. SUVs will then do battle with each other, behemoths among equals.
Could one ask why Mr Toole and Mr Littleproud are fixated on Andrew Gee's departure from the National Party, given it was early this year that he absented himself from the party.
After reading Toole and Littleproud's article in the Western Advocate and their savage criticism of Andrew Gee, I was fascinated and disgusted by the nasty, negative words and severe disapproval.
Surely it is not a crime to leave the National Party. Is it not a democratic party?
Mr Gee is not the first politician to leave his original party and I imagine he won't be the last.
With the maturity shown in the article, I wonder at the care for the mental health of readers. Surely with the terrible conflicts overseas at present, we don't need verbal warfare over here.
Methinks Tim Fischer, given he was a kind and good man, would roll in his grave should he have read the outpouring of such an article.
Like many residents, I enjoy reading the weekly article, "Earth First."
This week's article by Nick King makes several strong, commonsense points and deserves to be widely discussed. ("Green vs green as energy debate rages"; Central Western Daily; October 28.)
His sentence, "conflict over renewables versus the environment can sometimes cause conflict within and between environmental groups" is an important one.
He suggests a number of possible solutions to this concern, including the need for "a much better consultative process around these issues".
We've seen a recent example of this, with the Lords Place upgrade.
As Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen once said: "Too many cooks and not enough Indians spoil the golden egg." (1985)
Work that one out!
Keith Curry
In Australia, all rural residents have a life expectancy five years shorter than their urban counterparts regardless of race.
Children by Year 10 are expected to be two years behind their city counterparts in education.
Personally, with a small brain tumour my wait time to see a Doctor to get painkillers is at six weeks. (So I need to know I will be sick six weeks in advance).
No where in the debate over a 'Voice to Parliament' for Indigenous people did Labor discuss the rural disadvantage of all rural residents face.
The reason is quite simple.
As rural area predominantly vote with the Coalition, for decades Labor have systematically punished rural area.
They have cut spending, centralise services away from our regions and further the gap in education and health between city and country people.
Labor are significantly responsible for the disadvantage all rural communities face, particularly the disadvantage facing indigenous Australians.
Indeed, one only needs to look at the cuts introduced by the Minns NSW State Government in their recent State Budget to see that rural people were expected to make the cuts needed for Minns expenditure.
I believe the failure of 'The Voice' in Regional Australia was simply because most rural people knew far too well that Labor would never deliver for rural people, Indigenous or not regardless of what 'A voice to Parliament' recommended.
It isn't in the DNA of the Labor party to want to help rural or regional Australians.
