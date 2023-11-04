I edged further along the track and peered through the trees towards the sound of gushing water. I had come to the Mullion Range State Conservation Park near Orange in the hope of chasing waterfalls, but I'd forced myself to lower my expectations after a dry winter.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And yet.
The rumbling sound grew louder and couldn't help but smile in anticipation. Streams and creeks were a rarity in many of the areas I'd lived in WA and I'd turned into something of a pessimist when it came to visiting inland water systems.
But The Falls - aptly named - were flowing after all, and I eagerly made my way down the steps to the water's edge.
The rocks were inviting and I hopped across the stream as I made my way higher. Skinks eyed me warily as they sunbaked and I momentarily felt bad for disturbing the peace.
Vivid dragonflies flitted past and I was pleased one stopped long enough for me to take a photo. It was amazing what you could see when you were really looking, I thought.
I reached the top and plonked myself down in the sunshine. It was a glorious day and I was lost in my own thoughts as the water cascaded down around me and continued over the rocks.
I was sorely tempted to swim but my time living up north had left me with a fairly irrational fear of crocodiles and snakes and I had to settle for taking photos of the scenery instead.
I thought back to a conversation with my mum months ago, who'd gently suggested I should try and publish some of my travel writing and photographs like I had when I'd first started out in newspapers.
I'd dismissed the idea - I was too busy, and no one would read it anyway - but as I basked in the sun and listened to the gurgling stream I wondered if the idea had some merit. I had a sudden urge to put pen to paper and scolded myself for breaking my number one rule of leaving home without a notebook.
A young family appeared at the base of the trail and I snapped back to my senses. I was probably ruining their photos, I mused, and I reluctantly got back to my feet and hopped over the rocks and back onto the track.
Some bright flowers peeked through the dry undergrowth and I paused to snap some photos.
Perhaps I could knock some articles together, and I felt a familiar thrill as I considered the other places I had earmarked to visit. Spending whole weekends exploring and writing about my experiences had, at one point, been integral to my being and I hadn't realised how much I'd missed it.
I stopped abruptly as I spied a kookaburra in the trees. I loved photographing animals and I slowly raised the lens and prayed he wouldn't move.
I needn't have worried - he was a great poser - and it struck me how peaceful it was for an area so close to town.
I put my camera away happily and made my way to my car, eager to edit my photos and plan my travels.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.