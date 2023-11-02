The United Nation's 2023 World Happiness Index was released earlier the year and listed Australia in 12th position.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The index is based on survey data from asking people in nations around the world how satisfied they are with their lives.
This was based on six indicators.
These were GDP per capita; a healthy life expectancy; social support; freedom to make life choices; generosity; and people's perception of corruption.
The survey was carried out in 156 nations. Finland topped the list with Afghanistan and Lebanon at the bottom.
Contentment is one of the important keys to happiness and Finland was first in this Happiness Index partly because they value appreciating what they have more than the acquisition of stuff they do not have.
The lie we can tell ourselves is having more makes for contentment.
If I only had a bigger house, faster car, win Oz lotto, the best phone plan or have more hours in the day, all will be well. 'If only...'
A wise man made the general observation, 'The eyes of man are never satisfied.'
You find this recorded in the Good Book and the observation is some 3,000 years old.
Satisfaction is elusive. In 1965, the rock band, The Rolling Stones recorded a song which had these words, 'Can't get no satisfaction...I've tried, I've tried.'
It was to become the bands biggest selling single.
It seems in these lyrics something of what we struggle with strikes a chord. Finding contentment in what we have seems elusive.
Is it because we focus on what we do not have rather than being thankful for what we have?
Satisfaction through the acquisition of things seems like chasing the wind. It is vanity.
One wise bloke wrote, 'He who loves silver will not be satisfied with silver, nor will he who loves increased wealth be satisfied. It is the vanity of life.'
The Good Book informs us contentment comes as we practice 'being thankful from the heart for the good things God gives us to richly enjoy,' like life, family, friends and what we can do as opposed to what we cannot do, and the wonderful creation about us.
Contentment also comes with healthy relationships. 'My people will be satisfied by my goodness', says God in the Good Book.
Wisdom notes God's goodness satisfies.
God meets his people, and they find rest and joy. Such knowing is wonderful. In Him we can find rest in what seems a chaotic world driven by selfishness.
There is completeness in experiencing His love.
While our lives are enriched to some degree in knowing and experiencing many things, including others, in knowing God there is new meaning to contentment. There is completeness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.