Multiple children have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on serious crime across the region.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested at his Orange home about midday on Friday after multiple alleged car thefts and break-ins, including at Millthorpe. It came days after a 15-year-old was charged with similar offenses.
Bathurst, Cowra, and Dubbo have also been hubs of police activity. Alleged crimes committed by children including arson, break-and-enter, theft, driving stolen vehicles, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and property destruction.
Across the entire Central West, 96 people - including 73 under the age of 18 - have been arrested as part of NSW Police's Operation Regional Mongoose launched in September.
"[This] has ultimately enhanced community safety and awareness," Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said in a statement.
An alleged break-in at Pridham Street in Cowra on October 17 or 18 lead to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to Cowra Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter and destruction of property with fire.
The same day a 14-year-old was charged in Dubbo with the same offences. He has since been granted bail and will face court on November 8, 2023.
Continuing reports of break-ins in Orange and Bathurst led police to a different 15-year-old in a correction facility on October 21, 2023. He was charged and will face court in December.
Officers raided an Orange home on October 27 as part of the same investigation. Another 14-year-old was arrested and has since been refused bail. He is charged with driving a stolen car unlicensed and unregistered, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, illegally entering a building, break-and-enter, and theft.
