A barrister has loudly lambasted the police officer who oversaw the arrest of NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell, before the sergeant agreed it appeared he had given "false evidence".
"You tried to have this man, Mr Wighton, and his mate, Mr Mitchell, convicted of criminal offences when you knew there was poison at the root of this case," barrister Steven Boland accused.
The supervising police officer gave key evidence in Wighton and Mitchell's ACT Magistrates Court hearing after the pair allegedly fought in public earlier this year, a charge they both deny. Mitchell has also denied affray and resisting a public official charges, while Wighton, who hails from Orange, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an exclusion notice.
The officer had previously told the court he saw Wighton with "clenched fists", looking angry, holding another man and "doing antisocial things", at Civic's Fiction nightclub.
"Sorry Jack ... I thought I saw something different," the sergeant said in court.
This testimony was given to justify why the former Canberra Raider was asked to leave the club on his 30th birthday and then given an exclusion direction from the city area, kicking off further alleged offending .
"What I saw appears to have not happened. It appears my memory has failed me," Sergeant Power said on Tuesday after footage of the incident was played from multiple angles, contradicting his evidence.
Mr Boland, representing Wighton, accused the police officer of deliberately giving "wildly inaccurate evidence" and said he had "grossly mischaracterised" what the NRL player had done.
"This total and utter fantasy that you dreamt up to justify everything that happened from the moment you kicked this man, and functionally the rest of the 30th birthday, out of the club," Mr Boland said.
"Are we looking at perjury here? Are you deliberately lying under oath?
"You've invented a whole scenario that didn't happen." Sergeant Power defended himself during the heated exchange, telling the court he only recounted what he thought he saw happened.
"It wasn't intentional. I would never mislead the court. I apologise," he said.
Mr Boland argued his client being kicked out of the nightclub was "completely unlawful" and said officers had frog-marched the man outside, as seen on video, like a "common criminal".
The barrister said Sergeant Power ignored the "independent eye-witness account" of a Fiction security guard, who was asked why he hadn't kicked out Wighton and another man.
"No, no, no, I think they're friends. They know each other," the security guard is heard saying on police body-worn camera footage.
Sergeant Power was not let off the hook after lunch, when Mr Boland questioned him on the meeting he and eight other involved officers had after the arrests of Wighton and Mitchell.
The court heard this "round table", called by Sergeant Power, was intended to help put together a police statement of facts.
Mr Boland put to the officer that placing nine civilian witnesses in the same room and asking them to all contribute to one story would be "unthinkable".
The officer agreed that was a bad idea but said he wanted to get the information right after he "came to the opinion there would be lots of media interest around [the case]".
The court has heard from Mr Boland and Jack Pappas, barrister for Mitchell, that the NRL players' ensuing arrests were unlawful.
A woman is also heard saying: "That's f---ing police brutality." The hearing continues.
