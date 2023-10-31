SLEEPING in a public carpark came to an unexpected end for a teenager, who was caught behind the wheel with over 70 air rifle rounds.
Jaxon Joseph Cassidy, 19, of Johnson Street, Forbes pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 11, 2023 to having ammunition and an explosive in public.
Court documents state police were called to the Panthers carpark in Bathurst about 4.45am on August 29, after an off duty officer saw two men asleep in a running vehicle.
Cassidy was behind the wheel of a white Holden Commodore when police arrived and saw the rear tail lights flicking between off and on.
"We're waiting for a mate," Cassidy told police.
Cassidy was asked to get out of his the driver's seat so police could search the vehicle.
The officers then found a small urine sample container with 78 air rifle rounds, and one black metallic substance, later found to be gunpowder.
Cassidy was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station in the back of a caged vehicle.
Magistrate Fiona Toose told Cassidy he was "in a lot of trouble", particularly with respect to the amount of ammunition he had in his vehicle.
"You can't go running around with all of that on you," Ms Toose said.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said his client had a limited criminal career, despite a number of similar matters on his record.
Cassidy was convicted and fined $2000.
