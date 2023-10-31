A worker has been rushed to Orange hospital after a crane at the multi-million dollar bridge replacement site at Manildra rolled.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Areal pictures of the site show a crane tasked with carrying casings - which were to be placed under the bridge - rolled on the eastern side of the Mandagery Creek Bridge replacement on Tuesday. The incident took place shortly after 8am.
Transport for NSW confirmed one worker was injured in the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital suffering a cut to the head. The driver of the crane was unharmed.
Safe work has been notified of the incident and work on the bridge replacement has stopped.
The scheduled work has been occurring for around a year, with work on what designers labelled a 'challenging' project officially kicking off in late October, 2022.
The $12 million project will replace the town's 92-year-old, original bridge with a new concrete bridge
The bridge replacement reached a milestone in September, 2023 when traffic was switched on to the upstream half of the bridge.
Live traffic is not reporting an additional delays or impacts to traffic in the area as a result of the accident, which didn't take place on the road.
Note: Width restrictions: Reduced lane widths of 3m are in place. All OSOM vehicles to use UHF 14 to notify site control to ensure safe and efficient passage. Vehicles over 3m wide will not be permitted access and should plan an alternate route.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.