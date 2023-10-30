Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on the Federal Government to match a $50 million commitment from the Minns Labor Government to help flood ravaged communities in Cabonne rebuild following last year's floods.
Mr Donato confirmed the funding boost on Tuesday morning following a meeting with premier Chris Minns.
The independent MP says his priority out of the meeting with the premier was the need for additional funding for flood-impacted communities in the Orange electorate.
Molong, Cudal and Eugowra were particularly hit hard after monumental rain led to shock flooding on November 14, 2022.
Much of the Eugowra village was wiped out, and two people died, while Molong's main street copped what many believe was its worst flooding in history.
Mr Donato said the premier has advised him an additional $50m in funding to help flood proof those communities was on the table.
The funding would be to help with house raising and retrofits, allowing the incorporation of designs and materials that can withstand future flooding events, Mr Donato said.
"The NSW Government is working with the Federal Government to co-fund and increase the funding. I am hopeful the Prime Minister will match Premier Minns commitment," Mr Donato said.
Over the next two months, the NSW Reconstruction Authority will work closely with local community leaders to prioritise the additional funding and determine potential future funding which may be required.
"This funding package is a significant step forward and will help to boost the community-led recovery in our region," he said.
"This additional injection from the Community Restoration Flood Fund is a welcome start on the wide range of recovery and reconstruction work that still needs to be done across the region.
"Everyone who experienced the 2022 floods and is still dealing with the after-effects day in and day out understands we have a long road ahead of us and additional support will be required.
"I will keep our local councils and the community appraised of the rollout of this funding as I'm updated from the premier's office."
Mr Donato added both the Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully were instrumental in securing the funding for the region just weeks out from the first anniversary of the floods.
In a release issued by the premier's office, it says the funding comes from the new $150 million Community Restoration Flood Fund announced by the NSW Government in the September budget to support disaster impacted communities in the Northern Rivers and Central West.
"The 2022 floods were an unprecedented disaster and we remain focused on helping the whole community recover and rebuild," Mr Minns said.
"It's clear there needs to be a sustained effort and there is more we can do to continue the reconstruction program. That's why we're committed to practical action on the ground to help people get back on their feet, with the involvement of local leaders."
Mr Minns is yet to visit the Cabonne Shire since winning the premier's job at the March, 2023 state election.
