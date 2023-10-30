Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

State government pledges $50m to help flood-hit communities in Cabonne

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
October 31 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on the Federal Government to match a $50 million commitment from the Minns Labor Government to help flood ravaged communities in Cabonne rebuild following last year's floods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.