It was a busy weekend for cricket in Orange as games were played across the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman travelled around town capturing the thrilling moments in each game.
First up on Friday we had the opening game of the 2023/24 Bonnor Cup as Centrals and St Pat's Old Boys clashed under the Wade Park lights.
Onto Saturday and the first of the BOIDC two day games began as Cavaliers met Orange City and Centrals backed up from their T20 adventures to play CYMS at Bloomfield.
We also took in some lower grade games across town so keep an eye out for yourself or people you know amongst those photos!
Also making news: What's happened to Lone Star? Once-popular brew house now a ghost town
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.