Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton's fighting charge court hearing begins

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 30 2023 - 8:00pm
NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell was "screaming in pain" and "reduced to a weakened mess, worrying he might die" during a police arrest on a Canberra night out, a court has heard.

