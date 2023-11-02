Location key for modern townhouse

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday November 3: 4/51 Moulder Street, Orange:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 4/51 Moulder Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located in the heart of Orange, this property is the perfect chance for someone to find their new home or build their investment portfolio. Listing agent, Scott Munro, said that with its three bedrooms, contemporary open plan living and stylish bathrooms, 4/51 Moulder St is perfect for those looking for town living with no maintenance. "A mere three years old it reflects the modern lifestyle, yet with its position, it offers privacy amongst a leafy setting.
"All bedrooms have built-in robes, and its neutral colour palette throughout provides a lovely backdrop for you to add your own personal touches," he said. "The established gardens also enhance its appeal."
Scott said that the modern townhouse encapsulated livability with its enviable position located in the vibrant CBD of Orange and just minutes from Cook Park, the town centre, cafes and pubs. "Situated at the rear of an established complex, the relaxed feel of the property makes you forget you are just minutes walking distance from Summer Street," he said. "It would be perfect for anyone who is looking to down size or it offers the possibility of an income stream through Air BnB accommodation as it is in the heart of the CBD."
The property has all the modern comforts you are looking for including ducted air conditioning, while solar panels will help keep the energy bills down. Storage is a feature in the home with all bedrooms having large built-in robes, plus there are two linen closets, coat cupboards, and more storage in the well-designed laundry. The modern and stylish kitchen flows into a light-filled living area with views out to the private, landscaped courtyard.
The generously sized double car garage is extra wide and boasts an extra elevated platform for storage, and could be converted to an extra room, studio, study or workshop (STCA), while outside the home there is also a water tank and a small toolshed for the gardener.
The location of the property is the real winner. You are surrounded by nature and facilities at the same time. There are attractive walking tracks, Cook Park and Elephant Park just around the corner. For those who love sport and fitness, the Orange Aquatic Centre, Orange City Bowling Club, and Emu's Rugby Club are also nearby.
The location of this property offers you the chance to build equity as homes in this envied location attract those wishing to invest or to enjoy inner city living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.