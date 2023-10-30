Two men remain behind bars after their bail was refused following an alleged series of break-ins across the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Braith Fernando, 20, of Orchard Grove Road, Orange, and Tyler Shuler, 18, of Garema Road, Orange, were denied bail in Bathurst Local Court on October 24, 2023.
The three other co-accuseds in the matter - Lachlan Wallace, 20, of Chestnut Avenue, Orange, and two children - were released with strict bail conditions.
The group were arrested at about 3.20pm on October 23 at a home in Kelso as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
Police say they began investigating following multiple reports of residential and commercial properties being broken into between October 21, 2023 and October 23 in Bathurst, Orange and Millthorpe.
According to police documents before the court, members of the group are alleged to have stolen drinks, lollies and tobacco products at the Kelso Centrepoint Shopping Centre in one incident.
Fernando made an appearance by audio-visual link from Bathurst Police Station.
"This is an example of an adult leading juvenile offenders to commit crimes," police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce alleged.
"We don't know what the motive is - if it's to fund a drug habit, theft out of a 'want' basis or for 'fun' ... but it is incredibly serious offending."
Sgt Pearce also alleged Shuler was one of the leaders.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said Shuler was "scared" of prison as an adult.
"If he was scared of going to adult jail, we wouldn't be here today," Sgt Pearce said.
"Again, it's the adult offenders who are leading the young ... and leading them astray."
In refusing bail for Fernando and Shuler, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the possibility of jail was to be considered based on court documents.
"On these 'facts' with the further evidence mentioned, full-time custody would have to be considered," Ms Ellis said.
Ms Ellis also said in open court the prosecution had a relatively strong case, given the group are alleged to have filmed their crime spree and "promoted" it on social media.
Mr Kuan said Wallace - who had support from a relative in court, and who secured bail - had "no criminal history at all".
Shuler is charged with:
The charges remain the same for Fernando and Wallace, with the only difference being two larceny offences.
Fernando, Wallace and Shuler will appear before Orange Local Court on November 9.
None of the group have entered pleas to their respective charges.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.