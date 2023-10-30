Luke Rout has always been a fan of horror movies.
He grew up loving the classic Hollywood films and with that, Halloween.
But with the American event yet to make its way into Australian culture on a large scale, a young Mr Rout was unable to take part in the traditional trick or treating.
"I would have always loved to do it, but we didn't have it at that time and it would have been silly for a guy in his late 20s to take part," he said.
Having grown out of the candy-gathering event by the time it had become more mainstream, he decided the next best thing was to make sure the children of Orange didn't miss out like he had.
So for the past ten years around October 31, he's turned his parent's home in Nile Street into a mini house of horrors for the kids of East Orange to enjoy.
"It's hard to describe what it means to me," Mr Rout said.
"Some people might think it's a bit disturbing but it's all about having fun."
He estimated that in 2022, around 500 kids came and went from the house on Halloween.
A year later, it took a full week to set up all the props for what has now become a full on family event.
Mr Rout will once again dress as a werewolf - Woofy as he's come to be known amongst trick or treaters - while his wife (a witch), dad (Frankenstein) and step-daughter (Chucky) will all play important roles as well.
"It's gotten bigger and bigger over the years and we're going all out this time," Mr Rout added.
"Looking back over the photos from past years I think 'geez louise, this place has grown'."
Although Mr Rout no longer lives at the famous Nile Street home, he has no plans on stopping the tradition any time soon.
"Oh god no," he added.
"This is the one time where you get to have the real fun. This place has become so well known that it's more than somewhere to just trick or treat.
"To me it's all about fun. I can't think of any other word to describe."
With a favourable weather report, Mr Rout is expecting a record crowd come Tuesday evening.
