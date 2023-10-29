It seems like only yesterday the community were anticipating the reopening of the beloved Lolly Bug store after it's devastating loss in a fire, but somehow six months have flown by since the doors of the new store opened for the first time.
Owner Sharon Tofler said she is amazed by how fast time has passed and the business is thriving.
"Over the last six months, everyone has been so supportive," Ms Tofler said.
"I kept expecting it to drop off, We were really really busy because we'd just reopened but it's continued."
Ms Tolfer said she is able to put the ordeal of losing the business's original building behind her as she continues to focus on the future.
"It feels like it never happened really. It's [the new building] got a lot of familiarity about it. We've got coloured shelves, Even the front of the building isn't that different," Ms Tofler said.
"There's still people coming, driving along the highway who don't know about the fire, they just come in and say 'Oh, it's been renovated'."
There's more treats than a person could ever need in the Lolly bug, but according to Ms Tofler there are some fan favourites.
"The freeze dried range is going crazy because if it's on TikTok, It's going to go crazy, of course," Ms Tofler said.
"Freeze dried, which is a new concept, came from America over the last couple of years. They go like crazy.
"And of course our own homemade fudge."
The store is also gearing up for Halloween, with decorations, a competition and treats to mark the occasion.
"We're getting right in the spirit of things this year, we missed it for the last couple of years," Ms Tofler said.
"So we've gone overboard this year."
Ms Tofler said she is grateful to the community for their ongoing support.
"I'd like to thank the local community, we truly appreciate their support," Ms Tofler said.
