An elderly man is dead after the jeep he was driving careered into a wall in the region's north overnight.
Just before 1.30am on Saturday morning, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Gowang - which is around 30km south-west of Coonabarabran - following reports a Jeep SUV had crashed into a wall.
The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. NSW Police say the man has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
