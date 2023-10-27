These are the stories that got you clicking this week...
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Kelly Tanks believes she's "let the children of Orange down" by allowing the Coronet Milk Bar to close.
But that couldn't be further from the truth.
The owner of the beloved Summer Street lolly shop has brought joy to thousands of kids over the past eight years.
But rising rent costs at the Orange Arcade saw Ms Tanks given her four weeks notice at the end of September. She was then forced to close the shop's doors for the final time on October 22.
Plans for a new Orange greyhound track remain in the air following an unexpected development.
Today's meeting to decide terms for construction at the abandoned Highland's Paceway resulted in a deferral for unclear reasons, the Central Western Daily understands.
Negotiations between Orange City Council CEO David Waddell and the Greyhound Breeders, Trainers, and Owners Association (GBOTA) are due to recommence in a fortnight.
Demolition of the Lords Place revamp has been put on hold.
Work is yet to begin more than a fortnight after all-but-two councillors voted to tear out the controversial $1.58 million overhaul.
On Tuesday, Orange City Council CEO David Waddell revealed his staff plan to hold off until after a costings report is published in November.
He said businesses along the street would first be contacted about the possibility of retaining some installations, noting some may want their dining decks to stay.
Yvonne 'Toot' Keegan was an icon of Orange.
Her immeasurable sporting accomplishments and dedication to the disability sector will see her name live on for generations to come.
The "outstanding sportswoman" died at home on October 17 at the age of 79 following a short illness.
Naming and shaming people on social media to identify shoplifters has been a trending theme for many Summer Street retailers of late.
Mother and daughter duo of Orange's Chaos & Karma boutique, Helen McBurnie and Jordan Garlick are fed up with thieves ransacking their family-owned business.
Want to read the rest of the news of the week? Check out centralwesterndaily.com.au/news/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.