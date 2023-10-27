After almost 12 months of work, the Parlour O x Whitney Spicer collaboration launched on Thursday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The range was created by the Orange institution and artist and creator Whitney Spicer and includes headbands, scrunchies, scarves and pillowcases made with 100 per cent silk.
Party goers were styled with the new products as a part of the launch and entertained by Scarlett Gee.
Also making news: See the photos from the OAMS Ball on the weekend
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.