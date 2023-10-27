A woman told police she "hadn't had sex in months" before she sexually assaulted one of the officers, a court has heard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Marinda Margaret Kennedy, 35, of Doyle Street, Brewarrina, pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 25 to assaulting a police officer and contravening her AVO.
According to documents tendered to the court, on October 24, 2023 Kennedy broke her AVO by visiting the home of someone who is a protected person in the order against Kennedy.
Kennedy also drank several Toohey's New drinks with the person.
At 3pm another protected person in an AVO against Kennedy arrived at the home when an argument broke out.
A physical fight took place during the argument and one of the protected people sustained a small cut to their forehead.
Kennedy was asked to leave the house as police were called.
Kennedy sat in the front yard of the house, and when the police arrived they found her in an intoxicated state, yelling at the victims.
Police spoke with the victims before arresting Kennedy, who was slurring her words, smelt of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.
Kennedy was taken back to Brewarrina Police Station.
As police were unlocking a door to the custody area, Kennedy said, "you guys can grab me as much as you like, I haven't had sex in months" and other sexual comments before grabbing an officer's penis through his pants.
The incident was captured on police CCTV.
Kennedy was placed in custody and said, "so what if I had a few beers with [name redacted], I see [name redacted] and just get charged up".
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Tijana Hollis said Kennedy accepts she made the wrong decision.
"She was so intoxicated she doesn't remember the incident, and she told me she has dealt with this officer before and feels apologetic towards him," she said.
Kennedy was convicted and sentenced to a nine month conditional release order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.