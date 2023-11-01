Take a step back in time to March, 2015 in this week's When we ruled this city.
Central Western Daily photographers of the time Phil Blatch and Steve Gosch had a busy weekend.
On the Friday night Phil was at the art exhibition at the Corner Store Gallery, jazz at the Royal Hotel, Margaret Crump's 75th birthday party at the Great Western Hotel and Hogs Breath Cafe.
On the Saturday Steve was at the Carewest debutante ball, the roller derby, the Orange Ex-Services Club and Pimp Out Wall at Studio Fitness.
