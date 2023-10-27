Guns, drugs, and bundles of cash have allegedly been found during a major police raid in Orange.
Officers searched a house on Orchard Grove Road about 3.45pm on Thursday as part of a broader investigation.
Rifles and ammunition, cannabis, meth, drug paraphernalia, and a safe containing more than $19,000 in cash were reportedly seized.
Items believed to be stolen including six motorcycles, a quad bike, power tools, and jewellery were also recovered.
A 42-year-old man was arrested at the property. He faced Orange Local Court on Friday and was refused bail.
Charges include possession of drugs, a pistol and firearms, ammunition. The man is also alleged to have supplied prohibited drugs and dealing with proceeds of crime.
He is due to return to court on Thursday, November 2.
