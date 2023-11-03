Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Makita Bell sentenced in Orange Local Court for smashing window

By Staff Reporters
November 4 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who smashed the front window of an Orange house after being refused entry by the resident has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.