A woman who smashed the front window of an Orange house after being refused entry by the resident has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Makita Mavis Bell of Herbert Street, Tumut, was not present in court when she was sentenced on Thursday, October 26.
Magistrate David Day was presented with a summary of the evidence police would have presented if the case went to trial.
"He was in the shower, she tries to break in, smashed the window and drove away," Mr Day said.
According to documents supplied to the court, the 29-year-old was visiting Orange for a short stay on March 27, 2023 and it was about 10am when she went to the address of a man she knew.
She knocked on the front door so she could be let into the house but the occupant was unable to go to the front door. It was then she went around the back of the house.
Bell opened the back door but the victim closed it and asked her to leave.
She returned to the front of the house and smashed the front window.
The victim saw her out the front of the house immediately after the window was damaged.
Bell left in a vehicle and police arrived a short time later and interviewed the victim and obtained pictures of the damage.
Bell was already in custody for an unrelated offence at Tumut Police Station on June 20, 2023 when she was charged with damaging the window.
Mr Day fined Bell $550 in her absence.
