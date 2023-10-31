A man who repeatedly punched another man through an open car window has been convicted in his absence in Orange Local Court.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the assault that was provided by the police on Thursday, October 26, and decided he could sentence Shannon Williams in his absence.
"[It] discloses the co-accused assaulting the [female] victim and discloses the accused punching the other victim 10 times through the car window," Mr Day said after reading the summary.
According to the information, 32-year-old Williams, from Coulson Place, was with a female co-accused when they parked across a driveway, blocking in another vehicle about 9.30am on February 16, this year.
The female co-accused then went up to the car they'd blocked in and allegedly assaulted a woman by punching her in the head numerous times through the car window.
According to the police, there had been animosity between the female victim and Williams and his co-accused since December 2022.
Another man, who was in the blocked-in car and and was not part of the ongoing dispute, yelled at the female co-accused who was assaulting his passenger. "What's this all about?" he said in an otherwise expletive-laden verbal.
The co-accused woman then allegedly punched the female victim several more times and pulled her hair.
After running up to the car in the driveway, Williams yelled at the man in the vehicle and started to throw punches. The court heard 10 punches were thrown at the male victim through his window.
The male victim punched Williams in the face in self defence resulting in Williams running back to the other car where the co-accused was waiting and they drove away.
The two victims went to Orange Police Station where they supplied signed statements and photos of their injuries were taken.
As a result of the assault from Williams, the male victim suffered bruising to his hand and arm where he attempted to defend himself from Williams' punches.
After numerous attempts to locate him, police spoke to Williams on September 8, 2023. He denied any knowledge of the incident or the victims.
Williams was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Mr Day convicted him in his absence.
Mr Day also fined him $2200 for the assault.
