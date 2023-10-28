In Melbourne I started my professional life studying IT at Monash uni and then later working as an IT consultant and web manager, but I always felt I had a more passionate calling! I just wasn't sure what it was until I found myself in the outback. I have always loved cooking and when we got married on NYE 2009, I decided that was the year to finally keep a new year's resolution; to start my own small business, and the rest is history. Like many stations out this way there is an incredible depth of history, which is not often accessible to the outside world. After five years of running our cafe in town 'The Cocky's Wife' , we decided it was time to focus on restoring some of the more historical buildings on the property and showcase a true paddock to plate experience for guests. I am very passionate about working towards a better shared understanding between consumers and producers, and we hope the grass roots experience we offer here is a small step towards bridging the gap.

