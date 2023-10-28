Angie Armstrong is a hospitality extraordinaire who runs Callubri Station and The Cocky's Wife Catering and Events with husband Mike, four-year-old son Eamon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
"Callubri Station" is a 28,500-acre Merino Sheep Station, steeped in more than 145 years of family farming history. Uniquely positioned as a 'working station' and luxury outback lodge, the property provides guests with a glimpse into Australian family farming not often accessible to outsiders. Nestled between the small country towns of Nyngan and Tottenham in Central West NSW, the property specializes in private charter groups by both air and road, events, weddings and retreats. The property runs up to 12,500 Merino sheep and crops 5000+ acres of cereals including wheat, canola, oats, lupins and barley.
What do you love about the Central West?
Growing up in the rolling green hills and cool climate of Melbourne, I must say I find the spring and autumn out here much more attractive than the summer heat! However, I am constantly inspired by the endless outback horizons, the depth of history and the strength of the people who live here, in particular the amazing women of red dirt country! Talk about grit and determination!
What inspired you to start The Cocky's Wife and later open up your property to events and homestays?
In Melbourne I started my professional life studying IT at Monash uni and then later working as an IT consultant and web manager, but I always felt I had a more passionate calling! I just wasn't sure what it was until I found myself in the outback. I have always loved cooking and when we got married on NYE 2009, I decided that was the year to finally keep a new year's resolution; to start my own small business, and the rest is history. Like many stations out this way there is an incredible depth of history, which is not often accessible to the outside world. After five years of running our cafe in town 'The Cocky's Wife' , we decided it was time to focus on restoring some of the more historical buildings on the property and showcase a true paddock to plate experience for guests. I am very passionate about working towards a better shared understanding between consumers and producers, and we hope the grass roots experience we offer here is a small step towards bridging the gap.
What's the big secret to being the owner of multiple businesses, farmer and mother? How do you juggle it all?
Haha lots of to-do lists and being prepared to learn new skills, and try your hand at anything!
What's something you're working on improving?
Picking achievable tasks! I'm a big picture person and an eternal optimist which often results in biting off more than I can chew! Sorry Mike!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Just back yourself, and start small. Sometimes we can over think, over plan and end up never dipping our toes in. Although successful businesses rely on solid initial planning and research, so much is about learning and adapting along the way. Be brave enough to back yourself, because success starts by believing in your own abilities!
Best business: Little Big Dairy in Dubbo - I love their product and their ethos!
Best place to eat: Printhie Wines in Orange has the most heavenly fresh shucked oysters, method traditional bubbles and incredible dining experiences from picnics and grazing boards to fine dining, all showcasing local and indigenous ingredients!
Best event to attend: The Long Table Nyngan - best gal day out in ages!
Hidden Gem: Gundog Espresso in Nyngan - their coffee is caffeine perfection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.