Central Western Daily
Home/What's On/Food & Drink
Watch

Legal proceedings for fast food chain for alleged unpaid rest breaks

By Rachael Ward, Australian Associated Press
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up to 100,000 Australians could be eligible to take part in a class action against fast food giant KFC.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.