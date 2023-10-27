Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I remember when the first roundabout was built. It was very exciting.
The roundabout would seriously improve the fluid movement of traffic. And it worked - until someone came up with a better idea: let's remove the left-turning lane.
McLachlan and March streets, Lords Place and Byng Street, and now Clinton and Dalton streets - the traffic flow is slowing.
As our town grows bigger and further out there will be more people using their cars to access the CBD. We need better roads and more parking.
This brings me to the farce of Lords Place: the loss of parking, loss of business to the shop-holders and loss of those superb mature pear trees.
I know the new ones are supposed to grow the same in 10 years but ... climate change!?
Please don't pull down mature trees and replace them with babies. Plant more trees.
I have heard of plans for a beautification of East Orange, too. Hands off. The area needs no interference.
The people who live here have their beautification well in hand. And the area is beautiful already.
The streets are wide enough to park on both sides and still have the bus run down; we have magnificent trees and lovely gardens. Houses are being painted and restored.
On my verge (no path, thank you - I like the grass) I have a superb golden ash which keeps my garden cool in the summer.
In autumn I rake all the leaves and use them to mulch said garden.
And now the (super expensive) new conservatorium and the planetarium.
I do not contest the need but surely a better spot could have been chosen close to the Council Precinct?
Wasn't the planetarium originally planned for the Botanic Gardens? How much of the beautiful green space behind the gallery will be left? And how many trees will we lose? And when all these buildings are in use, where will the patrons park?
I am sure the councillors are doing their best, but could they please think more laterally.
TYPICAL National Party with their mischievous media release regarding the abysmal representations by the federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Since our local federal member left the National Party, the groundswell has been very positive.
For those who live in glass houses, those who live in the Canberra bubble, to tell us that our federal member has abandoned his constituents in Calare is outrageous.
Is it a fact that the federal member attended the Eugowra township when it flooded and there was loss of life?
Is it a fact that he was the only politician to help the Hill End/Sallys Flat fire and to work tirelessly in getting emergency relief for these farmers and small business owners?
When Mr Gee was a minister, he worked tirelessly for our war veterans and their problems.
Mr Gee supported the yes vote, as I did, along with four million other Australians.
I do not think anyone could have picked the final vote.
The referendum asked a question: to vote yes or no.
One would have thought that we were in election mode with a two-page advertising spread by the Nationals in the Orange City Life.
The people's choice is Andrew Gee.
I know from personal experience, that keeping crime statistics in perspective can be challenging.
Your recent news report, "Can plan tackle 'surge'?" (Central Western Daily; October 23) raised a number of points of view regarding a "surge in crime" in regional NSW.
Those who experience some of the crimes referred to have every right to be angry, upset and very concerned.
However, accurate statistics may remind us to step back and try to put the overall picture into some sense of proportion and reality.
Having worked in schools of different sizes, I know that when counting students causing serious concern, that number may be quite low. (eg. 4 students out of a total of 600.)
I continue to take my hat off to our police who persevere day in and day out, to keep our homes, cars and lives safe.
