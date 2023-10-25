When the homeowners purchased "Treelands" in 2000 there was no garden, just some small trees. What's there now is a wide variety of rare and different species of trees. The ambition is to have 100 different trees with suitable under planting to create an extensive, rambling country garden. The outer garden was a paddock until 2006 when it was divided off and fenced. It's now a park area and birch grove with meandering pathways, rare and interesting underplantings, hedges and a low curved drystone wall. After winter the garden comes alive with various pears, crab apples and plums. The whole garden bursts into bloom at spring as thousands of daffodils lead us cheerfully into spring followed by blue bells, iris, Mollis Azaleas and more...