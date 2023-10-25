It's that time of the year again, when Millthorpe gardeners throw open their arms and doors to show you their gardens in all their glory.
Will you be attending the Millthorpe Garden Ramble on the first weekend of November? Here's a guide of the top 10 gardens you can't miss.
Jenny and Richard Beach
This block has been a part of Millthorpe since 1902 under various ownership. Today it is a unique space designed to delight. The garden is encircled with feature trees, ornamental shrubs and an array of annuals and bulbs meaning flowers can be found throughout the year.
True to its name, Rosebank stands out with the array of roses that frame the building, climb the fence and adorn walkways. You can immerse yourself in the garden or enjoy it from the wrap around verandahs.
Katherine Benson
The Old Baker is one of Millthorpe's rustic and charming buildings dating back to the 1890s. It is surrounded by established cottage gardens which flourish in spring. The Iceberg roses are a highlight. The paved upper terrace is now a quaint dining space perfect to enjoy a cup of tea in the sunshine. The Old Baker and its gardens have been described as "soul food" by event organisers.
Chris and Rosemary Sloane
This 1960s house has magnificent magnolia on the northern side and a wisteria that climbs the trellis on the southern side. In the backyard you will find a large rustic outdoor entertaining area plus pizza oven. The boundaries have shrubs and perennials for colour. There's an enormous fig tree that features the back area and a practical vegetable garden in the back corner.
George and Jenny Kostoglou
This property was previously a dairy farm and was converted from a blank canvas when the owners bought it. It features magnificent views of Mount Canobolas and built their home to encompass that. Sue McClymont designed the garden in 2001 with the instruction "keep it simple, small and easy". Much to the homeowners delight, Sue ignored their brief as the garden today brings them much delight. There are flowers every week of the year including iceberg roses, climbing roses, hydrangeas, camellias, jasmine and more. An Escallonia Iveyi hedge was planted to protect the roses. The deciduous trees are a feature in Autumn.
David and Susan Toy
When the homeowners purchased "Treelands" in 2000 there was no garden, just some small trees. What's there now is a wide variety of rare and different species of trees. The ambition is to have 100 different trees with suitable under planting to create an extensive, rambling country garden. The outer garden was a paddock until 2006 when it was divided off and fenced. It's now a park area and birch grove with meandering pathways, rare and interesting underplantings, hedges and a low curved drystone wall. After winter the garden comes alive with various pears, crab apples and plums. The whole garden bursts into bloom at spring as thousands of daffodils lead us cheerfully into spring followed by blue bells, iris, Mollis Azaleas and more...
Kate Wilson and James O'Keef
"Tremearne" is a five acre home garden first planted in the 1830s when the area was settled by Cornish farmers. The garden hosts a huge English elm and a row of poplars which were planted 150 years ago. The garden has several water features, a Monet bridge, gazebos and a Trompe L'oeil gate as well as established European Exotics. Since taking over the garden, the owners have made some alterations in preparation for their upcoming Byng Estate function centre.
Susan and Doug Watson
"The Elms" parkland garden was originally planted with various trees in the 1960s, with the garden beds being established in the 1970s and it continues to evolve. Behind a windbreak of Bhutan cypress and a more recent photinia Red Robin hedge, the garden consists of mature trees including a beautiful tri-colour European beech, variegated holly, Golden Ash, maple, spruces, deodar, a magnificent Ginko and Chinese pistachio. In the front circular garden you will see a weeping elm and water feature, specimen trees around the gazebo, cold climate plants including roses, hydrangeas, daphne and more.
Sue and Tom Hasson
"Gleneagles" was established in the 1880s but it wasn't until 30 years later the garden really started to take form. The owners at the time were keen gardeners who grew a lot of trees from seeds gathered in Cook Park Orange. These cedars, redwoods, elms and ash trees now form an impressive avenue down the driveway. Recently, some of the older trees have come to the end of their existence, but now provide a great adventure for the children.
Sue and Ian Rogan
The garden at Millthorpe Garden Nursery covers about one acre and was first planted about 25 years ago. Inspired by Paul Sorenson, some of the oldest trees in the garden include Himalayan cedars, red oaks, Japanese maples, tortured willows and silver birch. Two of the most prominent feature trees are silver elm and a Wollemi pine. Spring colour is abundant from many hundreds of bulbs, camellias, forsythia, flowering cherries, crab apples and more. Check out the summer bursts of colour.
Henry Hook
One of the older properties in Millthorpe, "Round Hill" was first established in 1860. The current owner inherited a legacy of beautiful blue stone cottage nestled amongst lovely trees. Multiple hedges and avenues as well as newer plantings of pears and crab-apples intertwine among lovely old sheds and outhouses. It is a place of great simplicity and peace.
