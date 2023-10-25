AN "erratic" woman who smashed a window because she was angry about a dog has wound up with a criminal conviction.
Brooke Andrews, 32, of Macquarie Street, West Bathurst entered a written plea of guilty to damaging property, which was tendered in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023.
According to court documents, Andrews went to the victim's home in Bathurst about 10am on June 16, 2023 and took a motorbike along with a dog.
Andrews left the home only to return about 2pm with two witnesses.
The court heard Andrews knocked on the victim's front door and yelled out for him, but he refused.
She then yelled about the dog needing to be put down, before she grabbed a pot plant and threw it through a window.
The victim called police, who arrived about 5pm and spoke with the victim about Andrews' "erratic and unpredictable behaviour".
On June 23, police went to Andrews' home and asked about the incident.
She told police she went to the victim's home to collect the pet after she, allegedly, got calls from neighbours saying the animal was unwell.
But, she declined to answer more questions.
In conversation with a witness at a later date, police were told Andrews smashed the window because she was angry about the dog being put down.
Magistrate Fiona Toose accepted Andrews' written plea of guilty in open court, and noted that she was absent from proceedings.
Andrews was convicted and fined $1000 for the charge.
