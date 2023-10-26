There was a buzz in the air at Duntryleague Golf Club as its historic Ladies Open Tournament returned for a 90th year.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was out at the course on Tuesday afternoon to capture some of the highs and lows from the competitors.
Scroll through the gallery above to see the 22 best pictures with entrants coming from all across NSW.
