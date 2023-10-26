Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

The best photos from the 2023 Duntryleague Ladies Open Tournament

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
October 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a buzz in the air at Duntryleague Golf Club as its historic Ladies Open Tournament returned for a 90th year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.