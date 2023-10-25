A teenage boy is among those set to front court after road spikes were used to end an alleged high speed pursuit in Orange.
A Kia was travelling at what NSW Police say was "excessive speed" on Dalton Street on Tuesday night.
Police patrolling the area attempted to stop the car but continued to speed through east Orange and a pursuit began.
Road spikes were deployed on Ophir Road. NSW Police say the car ran over the spikes.
The car then eventually came to a stop on Peisley Street.
Three people then fled on foot, with police able to arrest two of them - a 35-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. It's unclear what happened to the third occupant of the car.
The pair was charged with a string of offences at Orange Police Station.
The woman, who was found to have been disqualified from driving, is alleged to have been behind the wheel and was charged with leading police on a pursuit and dangerous driving.
While the teenage boy had two outstanding warrants for traffic and fraud-related offences and dishonestly obtaining property by deception, for an unrelated matter.
Both were refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Tuesday and will appear in Orange Local Court on Thursday, October 26.
The arrests were part of NSW Police's Operation Surge, which will be continually rolled-out through various deployments targeting property crime offenders.
The Central West Police District, Criminal Investigations Unit, the Dog Unit and Macquarie Highway Patrol Command were deployed in Orange for the operation.
The results from Operation Surge include:
