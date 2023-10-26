As this column goes to print, we are reaching the end of the Orange NAIDOC Week celebrations for 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Traditionally, this event has been held across Australia in July, but about 20 years ago their elders decided winter was not a good time to celebrate in Orange, and it was officially moved to October.
So many people seem to be totally oblivious of even what NAIDOC stands for.
It is the acronym for National Aboriginal and Islander Observance Committee.
Sadly, it seems to have had little publicity in the wider community for its various functions and events this week, especially so close to the defeat of the Voice Referendum last week.
I was delighted to see a front page photo in the CWD on Tuesday.
NAIDOC Week is an annual celebration of Aboriginal Culture. Its theme this year is "For our Elders".
To quote our Deputy Mayor Gerald Power: "The theme this year reflects on the importance of our Elders and how they have played a crucial role across the generations. Elders are recognized for their leadership, knowledge, progressions, advocacy and care for others."
The Aboriginal people were here long before the arrival of the British fleets and the convicts, but their history has been sadly overlooked and their wisdom completely ignored.
NAIDOC Week is a small step in the right direction to try to open up some of the actual truths embedded in Aboriginal History.
We never want a repeat of horrors like the deprivation of basic human rights, the heartbreak of the Stolen Generation, over representation in the correctional centres and being looked upon as second class citizens.
When NAIDOC came into being back in 1975 there was a slogan they mounted - "Get up! Stand up! Show up! ".
While it may not be very well known in this day and age, it certainly hasn't lost its meaning.
We can be proud of the Aboriginal people who have completed Tertiary Education and now hold important positions in governance and the economy.
Here in Orange we live on Wiradjuri country, but I would dare to say, probably very few of us would know anything about it.
Australia has become a very multicultural country over the most recent decades, with people from all parts of the world taking up residence.
There are refugees and asylum seekers among the migrants settling in Australia.
It seems to me to be very important that our long history before and after Captain Cook is well known and properly researched.
In this post referendum time, we can only hope and pray that truth, integrity and fact will preside over the future decisions and that all our citizens of whatever race, colour or creed will be treated with respect, dignity and compassion, Thank you Orange NAIDOC Week committee for your long term dedication and perseverance on behalf of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.