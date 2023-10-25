We are well and truly into the swing of things now.
Second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup all continued their Orange and District Cricket Association campaigns on October 21, with the bowlers standing out on this occasion.
So without further adieu, let's find out who impressed from the seven matches.
A true captain's knock here.
Curran strode to the crease against Spring Hill full of intent and despite losing his opening partner early on, kept the runs ticking along.
Although there were some nervous moments towards the end, the green and gold captain managed 92 runs before he was caught behind.
Another old head proving age is just a number.
Crisp's cover drives put Damien Martyn to shame and there was no shortage of runs against Orange City.
He finished with 76 from 92 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of youngster Oli Brincat.
A very good bounce back performance by the red and blacks saw them grab victory for the first time this season.
It was Totten's efforts with the bat which was a big reason Centrals were able to get one over the hard-hitting Gladstone.
Centrals were bowled out for 167 with Totten accounting for 58 of those.
Speaking of big hitters...
The Spring Hill keeper was on fire with the gloves in tricky conditions and devastating with the bat.
Chasing 214 for victory, the Wood Ducks knew they had to come out firing and Marsh led the charge.
His run-a-ball 53 helped his side avoid a bonus point loss but it wasn't enough to grab the win as Spring Hill were bowled out for 152.
This match was full of boundaries and none were as big as Dhillon's.
He blasted four fours and three sixes on his way to a 30-ball 49.
Add in the fact he took 1-18 off five overs and the all-rounder was a lock this week.
Duncan was a brick wall on Saturday.
With wickets tumbling fast, the youngster strode to the crease with his Cavs 6-22 against Orange City.
Not only did he stop the bleeding, his unbeaten 30 gave his team something to defend as they were eventually bowled out for 77.
Although the Warriors looked shaky at times during the run chase, they managed to track down the target with four wickets remaining.
Duncan came on to bowl late and finished with 2-2 off two overs.
Another red and black worthy of a mention.
After Totten's departure, Faul kept the runs ticking along and finished with a handy 27.
But it was his bowling which earned his TOTW selection.
His three wickets were almost as impressive as only giving up 23 runs from seven overs against a side looking to go boundary or bust each and every delivery.
For those regular TOTW readers, seeing Jarick's name once again pop up will come as no surprise. Safe to say he's off to another great start this season.
An unbeaten 13 was followed up by 4-30 with the ball.
The latter helped roll Orange City for 151 to earn Cavs the 66 run victory.
CYMS were tracking along nicely at 2-68.
But once Anderson was given the ball, everything started to go wrong for the green and golds and right for the students.
The fast bowler ripped through the CYMS middle order and finished with 4-23.
This performance helped roll the opposition for 119, which Kinross chased down for the lost of five wickets.
The best individual performance of the week goes to Spliet.
The Kinross kid tore through CYMS' batting line-up to the tune of 6-19; the best figures in the ODCA so far this season.
Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough as Kinross were bowled out for 67, 23 runs short of victory.
The main destroyer who helped City to their first win of the year was Pearson.
He dismissed three of Cavs' top four batters and finished with incredible figures of 4-8 off six.
If he can continue that form with the ball, the Warriors will be tough to beat going forward.
