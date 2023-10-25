The month-long Orange Wine Festival is coming to an end this weekend but not before it reaches a crescendo with the Altitude event scheduled for Saturday. October 28.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Altitude event is set to be a roving degustation celebrating the role of altitude in the region's winemaking.
Participants will experience a wine and food menu starting at 1000 metres and descending to the surrounding bushland at 630 metres.
Food stations will be set up around Lake Canobolas for the tasting journey and each station will also offer a chance to meet some of the region's finest wine producers.
While tasting the variety of local wines people will also get to try complementary dishes by Arancia, Nile Street Café, Lakeside Café and Second Mouse Cheese.
The final lakeside station will include live music by Clancy Pye.
Orange Region Vignerons Association president and owner of Nashdale Lane Wines Nick Segger said it is the "perfect finale for the Orange Wine Festival".
"It's an opportunity to showcase the exceptional work of our local winemakers, embracing the unique cool-climate winemaking that defines our region," he said.
Orange360 general manager Ned Sweetapple echoed his sentiments.
"Altitude offers both residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the delightful spring weather, relish local produce, and savour the latest wine offerings," she said.
This new Orange Wine Festival event is now in its second year.
The Altitude ticket will grant guests access to the roving degustation around the lake and will include return transport from Orange.
For more information and tickets to Altitude, visit https://events.humanitix.com/wine-and-food-altitude-c3p1veup.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.