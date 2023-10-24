Five people have been charged following an investigation into multiple break-ins throughout the Central West.
Police commenced investigations following multiple reports that homes and businesses had been broken into between October 21 and October 23 in Bathurst, Millthorpe and Orange.
Following inquiries, at about 3.20pm on Monday, investigators attended a home in Kelso and arrested five people, who were then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
An 18-year-old man was charged with six counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, three counts of larceny, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, steal motor vehicle, break and enter dwelling-house with intent, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Two men - aged 19 and 20 - and a 15-year-old boy were charged with:
A 13-year-old boy was charged with five counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, three counts of larceny, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, steal motor vehicle, break and enter dwelling-house with intent, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The three men were refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on October 24.
The two boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court that same day.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
