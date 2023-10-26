Perfect home for family and friends

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday October 27: 48 Weemilah Place, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 48 Weemilah Place or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
With nothing to do but simply move in and enjoy, 48 Weemilah Place offers a lifestyle home with comfort and luxury.
Listing agent, David Dent from Benchmark Lifestyle Property, said that Clifton Grove had always been a favourite location for families and this property was certain to prove popular.
"Clifton Grove has always been a family favourite location and this property will appeal to families currently based in town who want more than a suburban backyard," he said. "Weemilah Place being a no-through road has a real community feel to it."
Completely renovated and superbly presented, this is a gorgeous family home. The property provides four gorgeous bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and private ensuite.
There are solar panels to help keep those energy bills down, while reverse-cycle air conditioning and wood heating will help keep you comfortable no matter what the weather is.
The kitchen is a the ideal place for the keen cook with modern appliances and plenty of space to create a culinary feast. The large, open-plan dining area is a fantastic place to entertain friends and family, or you could really impress your guests with the extensive outdoor entertaining area completed with stunning heated pool.
You can also take care of your guests by accommodating them in the separate self-contained guest studio which is spacious and light filled. It also provides its own bathroom and kitchenette.
Outside the home you will find a three-car garage and workshop area, along with a three-bay machinery shed with two high clearance roller doors.
Established, low maintenance gardens surround the home, while there is also an ornamental dam with jetty surrounded by native timber, and a level paddock which is ideal for keeping some livestock.
Widely regarded as one of the best streets in Clifton Grove, David said that Weemilah Place featured quality homes and was the ideal location for your family to create magic memories. "48 Weemilah Place is a property that is ready for your family to move in and enjoy.
"There is literally nothing here to do, the property is superbly presented and completely renovated," he said. "The guesthouse is self-contained and ready for families and friends to visit."
