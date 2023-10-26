A pipe dream for many years is set to become a reality for one young mother of three.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Born and bred in Molong, Kiah Whiley, 26, has worked in and around the small town since leaving school.
Enrolling in online courses for eyebrow tinting, eyelash extensions and facial waxing, Miss Whiley has formally announced an emerging start-up business venture for early 2024, Luxe Lashes & Brows.
"This has definitely been on my radar for a while, because I realised I needed to do something great for myself," she said.
"I've smashed out all of the theory and I'm now waiting on a kit to finish my [practical] assessments, then I'll hopefully take off with launching my own business as soon as early January."
Knocking over Certificate II qualifications in Nail Technology and Retail Make-up and Skincare, she worked in front-of-office roles while occasionally dipping into the formal scene.
"I did a couple of beauty courses while I was still at school and did make-up for some graduations and weddings, it was really fun," Miss Whiley said.
"Then I worked in administration for quite a while, because I was really good with computers, but it became on-and-off work for a few years.
"Everything took a bit of a backseat when I became a parent."
But now, with children aged six, four and two, the itch to get back into the beauty scene has well and truly returned.
With an offer to base herself in a salon at the lower end of Bank Street, she's now going full steam ahead with big plans to bring a niche space to Molong.
Planning to add additional services to her offerings down the track, Miss Whiley will bring classic, hybrid and volume eyelash extensions, including facial waxing, with eyebrow and eyelash tinting services.
"There's a little bit of fear there, especially with big shoes to fill when Tracy [Quilty] leaves town soon," she said.
"But I'm mostly just excited and keen to get started; and the support I've received already has been incredible."
She says her top cheerleaders are her parents and partner, who Miss Whiley says all collectively jumped on board and without hesitation - saying "go for it" when she brought the business idea to the table.
I'm mostly just excited and keen to get started.- Molong's start-up Luxe Lashes & Brows honcho, Kiah Whiley on soon-to-be business space.
This back-up has also encouraged her to draw focus on a particular demographic - parents, like herself, who struggle finding their own 'me time'.
"It's very rare to get time for yourself when you're a mum, because you're always working around their little schedules," Miss Whiley said.
"I want anyone and everyone as clients, but especially mums, because I know just how much we put what we need to the side in order to give to our kids instead.
"It's just what you do, but when you do finally get time for yourself for nice things, you want it to be time well-spent and you want to walk out of somewhere feeling good; inside and out."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.