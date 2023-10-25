There will soon be a very big hole felt in Molong's main street - and it'll be a real beauty.
Owner of QT Beauty on Bank Street, Tracy Quilty moved to Molong 19 years ago and has been running the town's only salon shopfront - which offers extensive beauty and personal care services - for nearly a decade.
While she'd always planned to head home to the Hunter Valley at some stage, the toughest business decision she's made yet has been some 12 months in the making.
"We just need to be closer to family and I think why I haven't announced anything officially yet is from feeling so torn between two places," Mrs Quilty said.
"I've really avoided talking about it for a long time, because I've got such beautiful friends both here and in the Hunter.
"But the beautiful clients here, especially the ones who've been with me since day one, they'll be some of the hardest people to say goodbye to."
Mrs Quilty says she has a customer base of over 200, with the beauty therapist not one to struggle when it comes to striking up a chat.
But she's been finding it hard to spark conversation with people about officially wrapping up on December 22, because underpinning the business announcement lives another bit of news.
It touches a whole other matter-of-the-heart subject.
"My older brother was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months ago and it decided then and there that I'm going home," she said.
"So, between the struggle of dealing with that and the end of an era here, it's been difficult to get all of the words out.
"But I want somebody to come in who is going to look after my clients for me and have that rapport with me that I've had."
While Mrs Quilty will take her QT Beauty branding baby with her, she's been hunting for the "right person" to take over with the same service base.
This would mean selling the space to include her beauty clientele - which she says are top priority and are more to her than simply paying customers.
"I've got a few people on my radar to broach the subject with and I want them to be in a position to hit the ground running, especially with expertise already up their sleeve," she said.
"I want to keep that organic flow of clients coming through the door and my biggest fear is feeling like I'm letting them down if I don't, because they've been with me from day one and stood by me through everything.
"They're not just clients to me, they're my beauty family; and I need them to be taken care of."
A big believer in "what you see is what you get", Mrs Quilty's hope is for someone with similar traits to continue the small empire she's built from the ground up.
In a time when she feels the CBD is gearing up for a big buzz again, she says the salon space is in pretty prime real estate positioning.
"The flood put [retailers] back a little bit, but it's not going to stop us or progress a town that's about to explode, because it's absolutely buzzing in Bank Street," she said.
"The whole street is truly ready to really hit its straps and the space is a bonus up the top and out of the flood zone.
"I know the right person will take this business to the next level and if they do right by the people here, people will come to them.
"Regardless of who walks through my door, I've just been me."
While Molong will soon be a place in her rear-view mirror - with a husband, three kids, and the family dog in the car, too - she'll always consider it her second home.
The region where her children were born and raised, Cabonne Country will still remain part of her heart's headquarters.
"I think people will be thinking 'hey, didn't you leave?'," she said, "because I won't be able to stay away from this place."
