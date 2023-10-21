Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Family tragedy averted thanks to swift response following sudden stroke

October 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With no previous warning signs, Central West's Vickie Anthes suffered a sudden and dangerous stroke that left her family and health care workers racing against the clock to save her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.