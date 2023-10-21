Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Two operations and just five months old, this is Nova's story of survival

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
October 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central West parents Sherry Tilley and Trey Morton welcomed their daughter Nova Jade St John Morton on Saturday, April 29. Nova weighed 2.7 kilos and measured 48 centimetres long.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.