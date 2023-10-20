"Too many cameras" in Dubbo's Bunnings Warehouse is the reason a 26-year-old man was caught stealing a $225 tool set, a court has heard.
Jacob Gillespie, of Cobra Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to larceny on Wednesday, October 11 in Dubbo Local Court.
At 4.43pm on Friday, May 26 Gillespie entered Bunnings wearing a black puffer jacket and a black hat, the court heard.
Gillespie made his way to the tool shop area of the store before going to the end of aisle 13.
He is seen on CCTV walking around the shelving between aisle 12 and 13 looking towards the front of the tool shop, before bending down and picking up a King-chrome spanner set, worth $225.
Gillespie began walking down aisle 12 while lifting his puffer jacket up and hiding the socket set down the front of his pants and under his jacket.
He then walked through the store to the garden nursery.
Gillespie made no attempts to pay for the socket set as he left.
A witness was alerted to the incident by one of his staff members, and immediately reviewed the CCTV footage, but Gillespie had already left.
Police obtained CCTV footage, two images and a receipt for the items stolen, as well as a witness statement.
Gillespie was identified by police wearing the same clothing he was arrested in when picked up from Dubbo Base Hospital.
Appearing via video link from prison, Gillespie told the court he "wouldn't normally lower" himself to this type of behaviour.
"I was just in a bad place and homeless at the time, it was stupid," he said.
"I was never going to get away with it...too many cameras."
Magistrate Garry Wilson said, "there may be too many cameras from your perspective, but not enough in mine".
Gillespie was convicted and sentenced to a nine-month community correction order.
