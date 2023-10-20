The driver of a Ford Falcon allegedly involved in a fatal car crash in the Central West has been hit with a string of serious charges.
The 29-year-old was arrested on Thursday and hit with four driving charges, the most serious of which are dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear before Mudgee Local Court in the lead-up to Christmas.
The charges come following the death of a teenage boy in the two-car crash on Monday.
About 4.20pm on October 16 emergency services were called to Lue Road at Mount Knowles, about 20 kilometres east of Mudgee, following reports Mitsubishi Triton and a Ford Falcon had collided.
Police believe the collision forced both utility vehicles to leave the road and enter a nearby paddock, where the Mitsubishi crashed into a creek.
A passenger in the Mitsubishi, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.
The 25-year-old Mitsubishi driver was flown to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
The Ford driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Mudgee Hospital for mandatory testing. He was later taken to Mudgee Police Station before being released pending further investigation.
A crime scene was established, and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the Ford Falcon driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
His first court date is set down for December 5, 2023 at Mudgee.
