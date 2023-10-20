It's been a busy week in Orange this week with news of celebrity visits to the region, beloved businesses finishing up and new businesses opening. Here's what got you reading this week on the centralwesterndaily.com.au
Pig tsar crowned to fight feral hog crisis: A freshly appointed NSW pig tsar will be tasked with cutting numbers of the porcine pests in three hotspots being ravaged by the feral animals. The state's first "feral pig co-oordinator" will oversee a $13 million control program to tackle an explosion in feral pig numbers, which farmers say are at crisis levels. Read more about this story here.
Rebel Wilson begins filming new movie near Orange as town cordoned off for production: A new movie starring Rebel Wilson has begun filming in the Central West with one town shut off to visitors as a result. During August, the Australian actor was spotted in Blayney scouting new locations for The Deb, a movie which will double as her directorial debut. Read more about this story here.
Beloved Thai restaurant owner going out on top after two decades of 'sweet memories': When Nuannoy Klandee first opened the Lords Place Thai Restaurant more than 20 years ago they had one signature dish; pad thai. Two decades later and it's still one of their most popular meals. But all good things must come to an end, with the 57-year-old having made the tough decision to sell the business. Read more here.
Teen passenger dead and driver in hospital following ute crash A man has died and a second has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a crash between two utes east of Mudgee. About 4.20pm on Monday, October 16, emergency services were called to Lue Road at Mount Knowles, following reports of the two-vehicle crash. Read the rest of the story here.
Big plans for this historic country town pub being brought back to life There's not many things better than a good pub feed in a country town. At least that's what cousins Joe Bishop and Luke Symonds will be banking on after purchasing the Neville Hotel for half-a-million dollars. The builders from Sydney were working and staying in nearby Mandurama when they both caught wind that the pub was up for sale. Read the rest of the story here.
