As NSW Labor considers its options for the section of the Great Western Highway where a proposed tunnel has been deferred, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says the Minns government is just going over old ground.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison, however, says the previous Coalition government's promise to build a tunnel under part of the Blue Mountains was "not worth the piece of paper it was written on" and Labor's policy to "pause further work" on the highway was made clear before the March election.
She also says the Liberals and Nationals left the Minns government "with the largest debt in NSW history" and a budget "deep in deficit".
A planned tunnel from Little Hartley to Blackheath had moved to environmental impact statement stage under the former Coalition state government, but the incoming Labor government took $1.1 billion committed to the project and reallocated it.
Labor said the tunnel was billions of dollars short of what was needed to pay for it and had no business case, though the Coalition said the plan was for Commonwealth funding to help pay for it.
Mr Toole said he had taken note of Ms Aitchison saying, during her visit to Bathurst recently, that her government was reviewing options for the section of highway where the tunnel had been planned.
"This is ridiculous," Mr Toole said.
"We've already reviewed all the options.
"Transport [Transport for NSW] has already had six options on the table that they've considered previously and Transport came back with the recommendation that the best option was to go and do the tunnel.
"So anything outside of that now is laughable. And it's seen as just political interference."
The Coalition announced, in the lead-up to the 2019 state election, its intention to duplicate the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katoomba and initially considered a number of ideas for the highway at Blackheath.
Mr Toole said "the recommendation put forward by Transport", after consultation in the Blue Mountains, was the tunnel.
"They looked at going through on the main road, they looked at a bypass, they looked at going through some of the streets there, they looked at the tunnel," he said.
"And the option that came back as the best and most suitable for the community was the tunnel.
"So Labor is just kicking this further and further down the road and the Labor government is being disingenuous to people living in the [Blue] Mountains and people living in western NSW.
"They are treating us like second-class citizens by not giving us the access that we truly deserve."
Asked if he was hearing feedback within Bathurst about the paused work on the Great Western Highway, Mr Toole said "people are angry and people are actually saying here we go again; the same old Labor".
He said people will be reminded of the pause on the highway project every time there is a problem on the road.
"Every time that they sit in traffic, every time that there is congestion, just remember that it's the Labor government that doesn't see fit to continue with the upgrades and the improvements and the tunnel that is needed on the Great Western Highway and that's where people should be angry," he said.
Two lanes of the highway on the Victoria Pass were closed this week by a truck breakdown.
That came less than a month after the highway was closed for almost 24 hours.
Asked about Mr Toole's criticisms, Ms Aitchison told the ACM that "huge investments are being made to improve safety and reduce congestion on the Great Western Highway".
"These new safety investments build on road surface, intersection and lane widening upgrades that have already been made," she said in a statement.
"The Minns Labor Government and Albanese Government are currently funding continuing construction of the duplication of 1.1 kilometres of the Great Western Highway through the Medlow Bath urban area.
"Also funded is the duplication of the Little Hartley to Lithgow section of the Great Western Highway at Coxs River Road.
"As was noted in the recent NSW Budget, $316.8 million will be spent on those projects over the four years to 2026-27.
"Before the NSW Election, NSW Labor had a clear commitment to pause further work on the Great Western Highway and invest $1.1 billion in repairing and upgrading local roads instead.
"We are delivering on our election commitments, just as the public rightfully would expect.
"The Liberals and Nationals had 12 years in government to build a tunnel through the Great Western Highway and they failed to deliver it.
"They put nowhere near enough money aside in the Budget to pay for the tunnel and their promise on this was not worth the piece of paper it was written on.
"$1.1 billion does not buy you an 11km tunnel under the Blue Mountains.
"The Liberals and Nationals left the Minns Labor Government with the largest debt in NSW history and a Budget deep in deficit.
"The Minns Labor Government is cleaning up the Coalition's mess, delivering on our commitments and rebuilding essential services without privatising public assets."
MLC Sam Farraway, meanwhile, says the Great Western Highway is no longer safe and can't handle the traffic for major events like the just-completed Bathurst 1000.
The Member of the Legislative Council and former regional transport minister has called on Ms Aitchson to stop paying lip service "and move forward on the building of the Great Western Highway".
"I've said before the Great Western Highway wasn't a fantasy; once approved, the Great Western Highway was anticipated to be opened by 2030," he said.
"The corridor is well-defined, the design of a long tunnel is complete, community consultations have been conducted, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process is underway and submissions have been received - this project was ready to start.
"Instead, Labor, who are fixated on prioritising Western Sydney roads and have no experience in building road projects, have completely stalled the Great Western Highway, taking us back 10 years."
The EIS for the tunnel, released earlier this year, said work was anticipated to start in 2024 and traffic was expected to be navigating its way underneath Mount Victoria and Blackheath by 2030.
"For Minister Aitchison to turn up in the Central West recently and say she wants to review the highway corridor is an insult to our region, all the community members who have been working to see an upgraded highway over the mountains and the continuing safety risks for heavy vehicles climbing up Mount Victoria during weather events," Mr Farraway said.
"This follows Minister Aitchison's track record of doing nothing in six months to repair the left lane westbound coming down Mount Victoria.
"They think they can forget this region, but I am not going to let them.
"The Albanese Government's 90-day infrastructure review was due in July and we still haven't seen anything on the report.
"We cannot afford to delay any longer. Regional airline services to Bathurst have been discontinued and the road isn't safe.
"It is no longer fit for the purpose of handling freight traffic efficiently and the influx of tourists the Central West experiences during events like Bathurst 1000."
