Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

MP Paul Toole tells NSW Labor to get on with Great Western Highway tunnel

MW
By Matt Watson
October 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As NSW Labor considers its options for the section of the Great Western Highway where a proposed tunnel has been deferred, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says the Minns government is just going over old ground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.