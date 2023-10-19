Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Man ignores cops, makes advances to female staff at club

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IGNORING police and making unwanted advances towards women spelt trouble for a 47-year-old man, who told his solicitor it was all because he drank "too much".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.