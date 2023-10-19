IGNORING police and making unwanted advances towards women spelt trouble for a 47-year-old man, who told his solicitor it was all because he drank "too much".
Mark Thomas Smith of Davistown Road, Davistown entered a plea of guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 27, 2023 to failing to comply with police direction.
Court documents state Smith was drinking alcohol at the Bathurst RSL club on August 18, 2023 about 1pm.
Throughout the evening a drunken Smith made multiple advances to female staff, before he was asked to leave about 9pm.
Smith left and waited for a taxi on Rankin Street, only to return moments later and continue talking with female staff.
Police were called, and went on to find Smith leaning against the RSL's front reception counter.
The court heard Smith was escorted from the club by police and told to get into a waiting taxi.
But he refused.
Smith was then given an official 'move on' direction and told to leave.
As police were speaking with witnesses, the officers were told Smith was at the club's entry again.
Smith became argumentative before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Due to how intoxicated he was, Smith was not given the opportunity for a police interview.
Solicitor Kayana Theobald told the court that Smith - who was not present at the time of his sentencing - said it was a case of "simply drinking too much".
"He instructs he has learnt a valuable lesson from this," Ms Theobald said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Smith without further penalty.
