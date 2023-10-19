Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Buy a country pub: Burrendong Hotel Mumbil up for sale

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you always fancied pulling your own beers from home? The Burrendong Hotel at Mumbil is for sale, and it's perfect for a tree change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.