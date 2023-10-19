On Sunday we said farewell to Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West, after a very successful six-month run.
We have been so delighted by the excitement and enthusiasm the exhibition fostered amongst our visitors, so thank you to everyone who came to enjoy the show!
We're now in the midst of a three-week changeover to make way for our next temporary exhibition.
Capturing the Home Front: Life at Home in a World at War is on tour from the Australian National Maritime Museum and features 48 stunning framed photographs reproduced from national and international collections.
American photojournalist Dorothea Lange and Australian photographers Samuel Hood, William Cranstone, Hedley Keith Cullen and Jim Fitzpatrick pull back the curtain on life at home during World War II and the remarkable parallels between Australian and the USA in industry, family life, the role of women and Japanese internment.
Capturing the Home Front: Life at Home in a World at War opens Friday, November 3 at 6pm, followed by another edition of Curator Conversations with exhibition curator and manager of the Australian National Maritime Museum's USA Programs Richard Wood on Saturday, November 4 at 10am.
Free tickets for both events can be booked via our Eventbrite page.
This week we also be open our new foyer display For Our Elders: Celebrating NAIDOC Week in Orange 2023, developed in partnership with the Orange NAIDOC Week Committee, the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, Orange City Council's Pathfinders' program and local Elders.
This year's NAIDOC Week theme reflects on the experience, knowledge, resilience, and leadership of Indigenous Elders. We were fortunate enough to attend two sessions with local Elders and young people as they shared cultural knowledge and traditions through yarning, ochre and smoking ceremonies.
Visit For Our Elders: Celebrating NAIDOC Week in Orange 2023 from Saturday, October 21. Orange Regional Museum is open 9 am - 4 pm daily (except 25 December). Entry is free.
